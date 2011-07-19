Tue, 07/19/2011 - 01:38 — Munroe

I know the posts here have been few and far between recently but, to be quite honest, I posted a link to the 2010 ENnies voting and when I saw it was time to vote for the 2011 ENnies now, I felt like I should post a new link. So I settled down and tried to remember my password to log in and post again.

http://www.ennie-awards.com/vote/

I can't tell you all how to vote, as that would be completely unfair if anyone listened, but I have to say I'm a huge Pathfinder fanboy and I love the Inner Sea Poster Mapfolio so I'll be casting my vote in the cartography section. Paizo are also nominated in multiple other categories, but I really want to get that Inner Sea poster framed eventually. Well, the four posters that comprise the whole map framed, actually. I've heard I can get poster frames of approximately the right size at Target but I haven't been yet.