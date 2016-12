Every hour.

17% (19 votes)

Every day, multiple times a day, but not every hour.

1% (1 vote)

Every day, just once.

2% (2 votes)

Every week, maybe a few times a week.

2% (2 votes)

Every week, but just the once.

1% (1 vote)

Every month, but less than once a week.

1% (1 vote)

Every two or three months.

3% (3 votes)

Every six months.

3% (3 votes)

At least once a year.

10% (11 votes)

Less than once a year.

62% (71 votes)

Total votes: 114