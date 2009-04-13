Mon, 04/13/2009 - 17:18 — Andrew.Agee

The classic boxing game returns to the ring on May 18 for the Nintendo Wii after a 15 year break. Punch-Out!! requires the Wii remote and Nunchuk to get into the boxing action because of the motion sensitive controls. The game returns with some familiar faces from back in the day including: Little Mac, Glass Joe, King Hippo, Doc Louis, and Von Kaiser. Nintendo is going big with the promotion for this game by offering the Exclusive Heavyweight Contender Kit and the Exclusive Little Mac Boxing Glove. The only problems is that neither of these packages includes the actual game. Click read more to see the packaging, pricing, and contents. (Thanks to N4G)

The Exclusive Heavyweight Contender Kit includes the following items:

King Hippo Crown Mini Replica

King Hippo Desktop Punching Bag

King Hippo Boxer Shorts (Size: Large)

Doc Louis Remedy Chocolate Bar

Kit does not include Punch-Out!! the game. Game sold separately.

The Exclusive Heavyweight Contender Kit is priced at $34.99 and is set to release on May 18, 2009

The Exclusive Little Mac Boxing Glove package includes the following items:

Full size replica of Little Mac’s green boxing glove

15” x 11” wood frame

Engraved plate with the Punch-Out!! logo

Limited Edition

Glove does not include Punch-Out!! the game. Game sold separately.

The Exclusive Little Mac Boxing Glove is priced at $89.99, is set to ship on May 18, 2009, and has a very strict purchase limit set.