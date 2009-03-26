Thu, 03/26/2009 - 16:21 — Andrew.Agee

Everyone’s favorite teenage wizard is back in a new installment of the game franchise to be released this summer to coincide with the release of the movie from Warner Bros. Pictures. The game is being published by EA and will be released on the DS, PC, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Xbox 360, and Mac Mob platforms. EA had recently released 5 new screenshots and it looks as if the game is going to be very visually stunning. In the game players will help Harry make his way through his sixth year at Hogwarts. Features include engaging in wizard duels, mixing magical potions in classes, and playing exciting games of Quidditch for the Gryffindor House. Click read more to check out the screenshots. (Thanks to Game Press)