See story title? It says it all, really. Paizo Publishing, the publisher and property-holder of Pathfinder RPG and the Pathfinder Campaign Setting, announced today that they have licensed the rights to produce a Pathfinder-based massively multiplayer online game named Pathfinder Online. Basically, they licensed the rights to Goblinworks, a newly announced and recently founded company that is co-owned by Paizo.
The 2010 ENnies, a popular award line given to tabletop roleplaying games and wargames by ENworld, are open for voting by the general public until midnight on 25 July.
So if you can get in under the wire and you want to vote, do so:
The ENnies Ballot.
The classic boxing game returns to the ring on May 18 for the Nintendo Wii after a 15 year break. Punch-Out!! requires the Wii remote and Nunchuk to get into the boxing action because of the motion sensitive controls. The game returns with some familiar faces from back in the day including: Little Mac, Glass Joe, King Hippo, Doc Louis, and Von Kaiser. Nintendo is going big with the promotion for this game by offering the Exclusive Heavyweight Contender Kit and the Exclusive Little Mac Boxing Glove. The only problems is that neither of these packages includes the actual game. Click read more to see the packaging, pricing, and contents. (Thanks to N4G)
LucasArts has released a few screenshots of the upcoming game for the DS, PS2, PSP, and Wii platforms. The game will be out on December 6, 2009. The screenshots come from the Wii version of the game. Click read more to see the shots.
Everyone’s favorite teenage wizard is back in a new installment of the game franchise to be released this summer to coincide with the release of the movie from Warner Bros. Pictures. The game is being published by EA and will be released on the DS, PC, PS2, PS3, PSP, Wii, Xbox 360, and Mac Mob platforms. EA had recently released 5 new screenshots and it looks as if the game is going to be very visually stunning. In the game players will help Harry make his way through his sixth year at Hogwarts. Features include engaging in wizard duels, mixing magical potions in classes, and playing exciting games of Quidditch for the Gryffindor House. Click read more to check out the screenshots. (Thanks to Game Press)